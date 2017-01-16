FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Possible weekend severe storms across Alabama

Over the next few days, we'll continue to see scattered showers.

The best chance for rain Tuesday will be north of I-20 and rain will become more widespread as the afternoon wears on. Our high temperatures will once again hit the low 70s.

We have been watching a more organized system on Thursday, but the overall severe weather threat is low.

However, we are issuing a First Alert for this weekend because of a high potential for rain and thunderstorms.

If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, the best advice is to take care of them early in the day.

The best chances for thunderstorms will arrive during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong or possibly severe. Right now there are indications the strongest thunderstorms would likely remain along the Gulf Coast, but this could change with a trend toward the north.

This is what we need to monitor closely and instability is the question. If the warm front makes it far enough north, it is possible we could see a tornado threat across central Alabama.

It is likely we could see upwards of two inches of beneficial rainfall. Make sure you stay close to WBRC and our First Alert weather app for updates.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.