Birmingham City Schools working to get more parents involved

When it comes to student success, the key starts inside the home. Birmingham City Schools leaders believe more schools would earn the marks to get off the Alabama failing schools list if more parents were involved.

Sending fliers home with students isn't cutting it because most of the time they never make it to the parents so Birmingham City Schools is now putting boots on the ground to get their parents involved.

They are using GPS which is an educational service working to get more parents in the schools and their approach is pretty aggressive.

"So our marketing team is going door to door in the neighborhood to inform parents and kind of talk to them to get information and find out why they are not involved and what it will take to get them involved," Jermayne Richardson, Vice President of GPS Educational Services, said.

This is something that school employees can't do.

"You know for liability reasons the school staff is not able to go out in the community. So that is what makes our program very valuable,” Richardson explains

Juliet Easlick has a child in Birmingham City Schools and she believes that face-to-face interaction is very important.

"When an institution only communicates through fliers and robo calls it becomes really impersonal," Easlick said.

Attendance at parent meetings reflected that. The GPS program started at Hudson K8. Richardson said before the program out of a school of 500 students only about 20 parents would attend the meetings.

"When we started our first parental engagement there we had over 250 parents," Richardson said.

The program sets big goals for Birmingham City Schools.

"We can really see a push on academic achievement and getting some of those schools removed for the failing school list," Richardson explained.

The parent I spoke with said this will not fix the problem but it is a great step in the right direction. The board of education approved for this program to be in six more schools. The seven total school are as follows: Glen Iris Elementary School, Norwood Elementary School, Hudson K-8 School, Oxmoor Valley Elementary School, Green Acres Middle School, Arrington Middle School. The total cost for the services is $155,000.

