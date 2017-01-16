Longtime professional clown reacts to Ringling Bros. shutting down

News of the end of Ringling Bros. is hitting a lot of fans on our area pretty hard. We spoke with a longtime professional clown who is sad to see the end of the “Greatest Show on Earth."

Evelyn McCullough known as “Bubbles the Clown” performs at parties and other events throughout the Birmingham area. She’s been going to the Ringling Bros. circus with her family for over 20 years.

McCullough says every time she attends she sees something new. She loves the family friendly atmosphere. McCullough says a piece of American's fabric will be torn away when the circus shuts down for good.

"I was shocked. I didn't have any idea this would happen. We are just going to really miss all of it. The Animals, the actors, the clowns…I think the children are going to be really missing out on a lot,” McCullough said.

Ringling Bros. will be in Birmingham this week. We’re told there are a handful of shows planned January 19-21 at Legacy Arena.

