Fairfield partners with non-profits for Save Our City campaign

Dozens of volunteers gathered at Fairfield City Hall for a day of service to mark the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

The event was not unlike many other volunteer events throughout the state, but for Fairfield it was an extra helping hand.

Monday’s neighborhood cleanup launched Mayor Ed May’s Save Our City campaign which pairs the city with non-profit and corporate partners to provide services that have struggled under the city’s current financial problems.

“That’s the purpose of Save Our City whether it be fundraising or neighborhood services,” Torin Brazzle of the non-profit AMI said. “This neighborhood cleanup was a major goal of the mayor. This was the first of many.”

In addition to the cleanup, AMI has coordinated to provide volunteer clerical support for the administrative offices at Fairfield City Hall. Needs like roof repairs, maintenance and other building upkeep may be provided by specialized volunteer efforts.

In addition, Save Our City will focus on fundraising.

Mayor May said a December effort to raise money to support nine laid off city workers earned $25,000.

