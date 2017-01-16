Birmingham marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day with several special events

Several events touting peace and unity were held Monday in Birmingham to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The day began with a Unity Breakfast, attended by many area students. Attendees discussed King's legacy, recited the Birmingham pledge and took a vow against gun violence.

Then, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity hosted their annual wreath-laying ceremony at Kelly Ingram Park. Attendees read inspirational poems and gave several speeches.

Volunteers with Hands on Birmingham also spent the day sprucing up different areas of town. Along Minor Parkway near Adamsville, volunteers picked up litter. The area is a hot spot for illegal dumping and it also runs through the Village Creek Watershed. Residents also focused their efforts in Docena, Edgewater and McDonald Chapel.

"it's really important for our volunteers in the community to know that this is all of our home. So coming and picking up the litter and just making our neighborhoods and our community a prettier place and a better place and letting everyone take responsibility for that," Ashley Goodwin with Hands on Birmingham said.

In the afternoon, several hundred people attended the peace march. Organizers say they had a larger than expected turnout to join some high school marching bands, ministers and elected leaders along the route.

Many participants told us they felt it was important to promote King's philosophy of non-violence.

"We come together in the spirit and dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He spoke about non-violence. He spoke about communities coming together, all walks of life coming together and we need to keep talking about his dream today and live up to his dream," Birmingham Councilor Jay Roberson said.

The march concluded at Kelly Ingram Park. It's also a kicking off point for Roberson's 100 Days of Non-Violence campaign for Birmingham youth.

