Alabama organizers prepare for Women's March on Washington and 'sister march' in Birmingham

Hundreds of women from Alabama will board a total of nine buses to travel to Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington.



“Women of all ages and expressions of womanhood are excited to be called to action to uphold equal rights,” Shante Wolfe-Sisson said.



Wolfe-Sisson and other organizers said they have been encouraged by a large response in Alabama to the march scheduled a day after Inauguration day.



“Women’s Rights is Equal Rights” read the message on several Facebook posts for the Alabama effort for the Women’s March.



Organizers said in addition to the nine buses, four of which will depart from Birmingham, many others have notified the group to confirm they will travel individually for the day-long event.



In addition, Birmingham will be the site of a sister march for Alabama on Saturday from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.



“To see this response and not only a response to the march but people asking how can I get involved afterwards is exciting,” Wolfe-Sisson said.



Organizers and volunteers are holding a meeting Monday night at 7 p.m. at Beloved Community Church in the Avondale community to prepare for this weekend’s events.

