Repairs underway at Urban Standard after fire damage

Repairs are underway at Birmingham’s Urban Standard following after a fire temporarily shuttered the popular eatery.

The front of the restaurant is almost clean, and the walls and ceilings will have to be repainted, according to a post on Urban Standard’s Facebook page.

The café has been closed since an early morning fire on Thursday, Jan. 5. The fire was contained mostly to the kitchen area., which will take the longest to clean, organize and to determine what can be salvaged, according to the restaurant.

The post says that a clearer timeline for reopening is expected later this week.

“And, as always, thanks so much for all the support that you’ve all shown us,” the post reads. “It’s humbling and we’re so thankful to have such a loving community and family.”

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.