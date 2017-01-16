Bessemer clinic hopes to help those who may be left uninsured by ACA repeal

Congress has taken the first step to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. Nationally, many are calling for the Republican majority in Washington, D.C. to have something in place so that an estimated more than 200,000 of people in the state won't be left without coverage.

In Bessemer, the Bessemer Neighborhood Health Center will be open five days a week come April 1.

"We are looking for people who are uninsured including people who are homeless," said Chris Retan, Executive Director of the Aletheia House. "We will serve people who have insurance. Our predominate patient group are people who are uninsured."

The Aletheia House runs the clinic in conjunction with Cooper Green Mercy Health Services and UAB School of Nursing.

Retan said they can help those who may lose healthcare coverage through the Affordable Healthcare.

"If people lose their insurance as a result of the changes that happen in Washington there will be even more uninsured people and even more need for programs such as this." he said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.