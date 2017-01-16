Jefferson Co. Democrats claim DA-elect's indictment is all about politics

Jefferson County democrats are standing by the election of Charles Todd Henderson.

Henderson was arrested on Friday, Jan. 13 for on an indictment for perjury. He has been suspended until a court decides the issue.

Henderson is accused of lying to a judge in domestic case in which he was an attorney. Henderson's attorney Jim Parkman has already attacked the indictment calling it politically motivated.

Over the week the Jefferson County Democratic Executive Committee met. Party chairman Richard Mauk says the committee is outraged over the indictment and says it's an effort to get around the will of the people who voted Henderson in over incumbent republican district attorney Brandon Falls.

"Todd Henderson won the DA's race by over five thousand votes. He won a clear majority of the voters. I think they are trying to trump the will of the voters," Mauk said.

Jefferson County interim District Attorney Danny Carr has been appointed by a judge.

We hope to hear more from Henderson's attorney Jim Parkman this week.

