Volunteers celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by serving at Bessemer ministry

Many groups take part in a day of service as a way to honor the federal holiday for the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday, the Birmingham Junior League sponsored three events at three non-profits.

At Grace Place, a ministry that reaches out to the needy and poor, several children turned out with their parents. The parents saw this was an opportunity to share with the children about King and doing something for others.

The group stacked food shelves, put food into bags for pickup and they also prepared clothes that had been donated for those who need them.

Children wrote letters or drew pictures to d rop into one of those bags.

"So it’s great. We had three times the turnout we thought we were going to. I think this is a great sign that this is a wonderful project for the future," Lauren Roberts with the Birmingham Junior League said.

Grace Place welcomed the help.

"It's awesome to have volunteers come out to be a service to our ministry. Without volunteers we cant make this happen. It's a blessing to have men, women come out and be of service," Grace Place Director Roger Boaz said.

Junior League volunteers also served at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society and Brookdale Place senior center.

