Tuscaloosa kicks off Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Unity Breakfast

The annual Unity Breakfast kicked off the final day of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Tuscaloosa.

The Tuscaloosa Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference sponsored the breakfast, saying it bring together different groups to tackle the issues that still divide us.

"It takes things like this to keep people reminded of the dream to consistently rehearse and reaffirm the vision and the dream of MLK Jr.," Pastor Tyshawn Gardner said.

Tuscaloosa's King Day events will conclude in a few with a rally at First African Baptist Church.

