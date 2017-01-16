Calhoun Co. celebrates first MLK Day since Freedom Riders National Monument designations

The bus depot as it looked in the 1960s. (Source: WBRC file video)

This is the first Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to be held after two Calhoun County places were jointly named as a national monument.

The Freedom Riders National Monument consists of the old Greyhound Bus station in downtown Anniston and some land on Highway 202.

They mark the May 1961 firebombing of a Greyhound Bus, whose passengers were challenging racially segregated bus depots that were already illegal at that point.

One Calhoun County Commissioner believes they will help the area heal.

“Now at that time, we were very apart, but now, it's a healing has taken place, and all the members of Calhoun County work together to make life better for all,” said Commissioner Fred Wilson. “That's what I think, it's a healing thing.”

Pete Conroy, who's on the Freedom Riders Park board, says the National Park service will open offices in Anniston and have rangers in place within the next two weeks.

