J-P: Warm and wet pattern this week

The unseasonably warm temperatures will continue this week.

Temperatures this afternoon area already reaching the lower to mid 70s. While we will experience some mild temperatures, we can expect very little sunshine in the forecast. This week will be cloudy and damp. We're expecting a fairly wet setup this week with several good rounds of rain and thunderstorms. The sky will be cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

If you're making plans on Tuesday, you might want to make them early because rain chances are likely to increase through the afternoon and evening. Highs during the day will reach the lower 70s with rain chances climbing during the afternoon/evening. Tuesday night should be mostly cloudy with a good chance for thunderstorms. At this point, it appears severe thunderstorm potential should remain low for most of the week. However, an occasional strong storm is possible.

The sky will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with again some lingering showers and storms for the first part of the day. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

We're expecting more rain and a few thunderstorms on Thursday and Thursday evening. The rain chances will remain high, but the overall severe weather threat looks limited because of the lack of significant instability. Rain chances right now are at least in the 60-percent rain during the day and increasing during the evening. Scattered showers are expected to linger through Friday. Temperatures again will remain above average with highs in the upper 60s.

Weekend First Alert: Rain and thunderstorm potential is high for the weekend. If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, the best advice is to take care of them early in the day. The best chances for thunderstorms will arrive during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong. Right now there are indications the strongest thunderstorms would likely remain along the Gulf Coast. This would likely limit our severe weather potential. The setup will need to be monitored closely for changes that could bring a severe potential closer to the the I-20 corridor. There are indications of some thunderstorms becoming elevated which could produce some significant hail. We need to monitor Saturday after 3 p.m. through early Sunday. Stay weather alert and at least plan on some decent weekend rain. Highs this weekend will reach the mid 60s.

We're expecting some colder temperatures coming up next week with clearing skies in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Highs next week should be more seasonal with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The long range forecast keeps above average temperatures in the forecast over the next several months. This means get used to perhaps a stormier weather pattern with higher than average rain chances. Expect highs in the 60s to be more common than highs in the 40s through February.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.