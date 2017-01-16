Karle's Korner: NFL legend Bart Starr's remarkable comeback continues

The following is a commentary blog from WBRC FOX6 Sports Director Rick Karle:

If you’re like me, you tend to get so caught up in your daily life that you lose track of some of the great people who have blessed your life. While I’ve known the great Bart Starr for 27 years, I’ve checked in on him only a few times since I sat down with him just over a year ago. It was November of 2015 as Bart and his wife Cherry agreed to a TV interview, despite the fact that Bart was still struggling from a devastating 2014. Late that year, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback and MVP of the first two Super Bowls suffered two strokes, a heart attack and four seizures, leaving him all but unable to walk and speak.

Now the good news: While being reminded that it was 50 years ago yesterday (Sunday, January 13th) that Bart was named the MVP of Super Bowl I, I contacted his assistant to check in on him. The news is great! Bart is now working out three times a week and going into his office a few times a week. While he continues to work on his speech and thought patterns, Bart Starr is overcoming the biggest challenge of his life.

As we get closer to the Super Bowl, I thought you might like the piece I did on Bart and Cherry in November of 2015. While Bart struggled, he not only made it through the interview, but he soon thereafter made it to Lambeau Field to greet Brett Favre and to be honored by Green Bay Packers fans.

I know you will agree me that it’s great to hear that the former Alabama and Green Bay quarterback is doing well, and a big tip of the cap to his wife Cherry, who has been the rock in his live.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.