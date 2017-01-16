UA names new Athletics Director

Using its third-highest score of the season, a 197.600, in the NCAA Championships Semifinal II, the Alabama gymnastics team advanced to its NCAA-best 23rd Super Six Team Final Friday night in St. Louis. In the 25-year history of the Super Six format, Alabama’s 23 berths is more than any other program.

Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson announced Monday that freshman forward Braxton Key will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. Key will not hire an agent preserving his amateur status and will have until May 24 to decide if he will remain in the draft or return to the Crimson Tide for the 2017-2018 season. Key was named an SEC All-Freshman team member last season after leading the Tide in scoring and minutes per game. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Greg Byrne who is currently the Vice President for Athletics at the University of Arizona, will become the new Director of Athletics at The University of Alabama effective March 1, pending approval of The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees.

Current AD Bill Battle is retiring. He's took over for the late Mal Moore in March 2013.

“We knew Bill was considering a change, and we wanted to hire someone who can assume that mantle of leadership and continue the tradition of success that Bill and so many others before him have established,” said Stuart R. Bell, UA’s president. “We believe Greg Byrne is uniquely qualified for this role, and we are pleased to announce he has accepted the position of athletic director here at The University of Alabama.”

"Regina and I are honored to be joining the University of Alabama,” said Byrne. “I have incredible respect and admiration for both Coach Battle and Coach Moore, as well as all of the talented coaches and staff in place. We look forward to returning to the SEC and being a part of Alabama’s outstanding tradition."



Byrne, a native of Pocatello, Idaho accepted the Vice President for Athletics position at Arizona in March 2010. He has helped Arizona Athletics become a prominent player nationally and in the Pac-12 conference by focusing on five important principles: Graduate Student-Athletes; Follow the Rules; Represent the University and Athletic Department in a First-Class Manner; Practice Sound Fiscal Management; and Compete for Championships. During his tenure at Arizona, he has also focused on new fundraising initiatives, member expansion for the Wildcat Club and facility upgrades.



Under his leadership, the Wildcats have seen construction completed on the $72 million Lowell-Stevens Football Facility and the completion of Phase I of an overall $80 million renovation of the McKale Center, home to Arizona’s basketball program and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. Byrne also put a bold plan in place in 2011 to relocate the Arizona baseball program from its on-campus facility to an iconic minor league ballpark, which instantly upgraded the program’s facilities and enhanced the fan experience. In 2012, the Wildcats hosted the NCAA regional and super regional tournaments for the first time in 20 years on its way to capturing the school’s fourth national championship. Average attendance nearly tripled in the first two years at the stadium.



Prior to arriving at Arizona, Byrne was Director of Athletics at Mississippi State University, where he was the youngest athletic director in the Southeastern Conference and the youngest to lead an athletic program at the NCAA Division I-A level.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.