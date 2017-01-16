UA names new Athletics Director

Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson announced Monday that freshman forward Braxton Key will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. Key will not hire an agent preserving his amateur status and will have until May 24 to decide if he will remain in the draft or return to the Crimson Tide for the 2017-2018 season. Key was named an SEC All-Freshman team member last season after leading the Tide in scoring and minutes per game. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
Using its third-highest score of the season, a 197.600, in the NCAA Championships Semifinal II, the Alabama gymnastics team advanced to its NCAA-best 23rd Super Six Team Final Friday night in St. Louis. In the 25-year history of the Super Six format, Alabama’s 23 berths is more than any other program.More >>
A Texas TV station reports that Alabama safety Deionte Thompson is a suspect in a spring break assault.More >>
Alabama safety Deionte Thompson has been arrested in connection with a spring break assault in Texas.More >>
The Alabama Golden Flake A-Day Game, scheduled for a 2 p.m. (CT) kick on April 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium, will include a full day of activities and experiences including the opportunity for fans to take the field at the conclusion of the game.More >>
Deionte Thompson, a redshirt-freshman defensive back for the University of Alabama, is wanted for aggravated assault, according to ESPN. Bama coach Nick Saban released a statement about the matter on Friday.More >>
The Troy Trojans completed their 3rd T-Day spring football game under head Neal Brown on Saturday.More >>
The Ole Miss football team has been ranked No. 12 in the Amway Coaches Poll for the 2016 season, posted by USA Today.More >>
Cameron Dantzler and Brian Cole had pick-sixes as White beat the Maroon 21-10 in the Mississippi State spring game.More >>
He's only played a few games in Columbia in a Fireflies uniform, but Tim Tebow is already making his mark in the minor leagues.More >>
It's time to celebrate! After several delays, the time has come to celebrate the University of South Carolina women's basketball national championship with a parade down Main Street in Columbia!More >>
