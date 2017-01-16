FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Tracking scattered showers; heavier rain and storms possible later this week

A cloudy, rainy, and stormy pattern will top the weather headlines this week! Scattered showers are already developing over portions of West Alabama this morning and these showers are drifting north-northeast. Today’s rain will remain very scattered and highly localized; however, the coverage of rain will increase tomorrow. As for the remainder of our MLK Holiday, in addition to spotty showers, you can expect a cloudy sky, with highs surging into the low to mid-70s. It’s also going to be breezy as a stronger southerly flow develops.



CHANCE OF RAIN TOMORROW; POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM: A cold front is approaching the Mississippi River Valley and we’re noting numerous showers out ahead of the front. This wet weather should begin to reach our western areas later tonight and this system will end up stalling tomorrow. This will bring a chance of on and off showers, with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Forecast data continues to suggest we may see the rain thin out by late Wednesday, but look for another surge of rain by the end of the work-week.



FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY: Some of the heaviest rain with this system will arrive between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. The warmer and unstable air will begin to surge north as low pressure approaches on Thursday. This will create a big surge of rain and thunderstorms that will impact the area through Thursday night. I can’t rule out a strong to severe storm across southern areas however, the severe threat remains very limited.



THE WEEKEND: The final wave of rain and storms is expected to arrive over the weekend. Showers will be on the increase Saturday as the warmer and more unstable air surges north again. Look for another increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms through Saturday night and then again on Sunday as the cold front pushes across the state. I am concerned we could see an increasing threat for a strong to severe storms on Sunday because of the increasing upper air energy. I’ll have another First Alert Update beginning at Noon on WBRC. You can also watch on our WBRC First Alert Weather App.