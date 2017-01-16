Road Warrior: Road work to affect travel on U.S. 78 and I-65

A FIRST ALERT for isolated storms through the evening hours, mainly east of I-65 and focused across Etowah, Cherokee, Calhoun and Cleburne counties. Impacts include locally heavy rainfall that will create dangerous driving conditions and lightning.More >>
Alabama might protect faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or in certain other households because of their religious beliefs.More >>
WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms, isolated in nature develop this afternoon.More >>
A bomb threat has interrupted Birmingham Board of Education Superintendent interviews.More >>
Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide has confirmed that the bodies of two women were recovered overnight in Lake Tuscaloosa.More >>
