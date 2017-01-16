Road Warrior: Road work to affect travel on U.S. 78 and I-65

Two big road work projects are happening in the Birmingham area right now. One is a long term project and the other involves a highly traveled area.

The first project is long-term and started this weekend. It will affect drivers who use Highway 78 in northwest Birmingham. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has narrowed US-78 to two lanes from the I-59 overpass to Finley Boulevard. Instead of four lanes, drivers will have to obey the traffic shift for the next six to eight months. As an alternate route, you can take I-65 to Finley Boulevard.



According to ALDOT, several Birmingham City Streets will be permanently closed and rerouted on to newly constructed streets:



11th Court West will be closed at US 78 and all traffic will be rerouted to 8th Street or 9th Street.



12th Court West, 13th Avenue West and 14th Avenue West will be closed at US 78 and all traffic will be rerouted to 12th Avenue West.



15th Ave West will be closed at US 78 and rerouted to the newly constructed 21st Avenue Connector.



Another road project could affect you if you take I-65 through Vestavia Hills or Hoover after 8 p.m. over the next two weeks. Starting Tuesday, January 17th, ALDOT is repairing the pavements on both sides of I-65 from Alford Avenue (Exit 254) to the Shelby County line (MM 248) in Hoover.

According to ALDOT, these are the various lane closures drivers can expect to see:



This work will begin in the southbound direction and will require the inside (left) lane to be closed from 8 p.m. thru 10 p.m. and then the inside (left) two lanes to be closed from 10 p.m. thru 5 a.m., in the area where concrete pavement repairs are being made.

Once all repairs are completed in the inside (left) two lanes in the southbound direction, the operation will move to the inside (left) two lanes of the northbound direction. This work will require the inside (left) lane to be closed from 8 p.m. thru 10 p.m. and then the inside (left) two lanes to be closed from 10 p.m. thru 5 a.m., in the area where concrete pavement repairs are being made.



Once all repairs are completed in the inside (left) two lanes in the northbound direction, the operation will move to the outside (right) lane of the southbound direction. This work will require the outside (right) lane to be closed from 8 p.m. thru 5 a.m.



Once all repairs are completed in the outside (right) lane of the southbound direction, the operation will move to the outside (right) lane of the northbound direction. This work will require the outside (right) lane to be closed from 8 p.m. thru 5 a.m.



This work will require lane closures for up to two weeks. The scheduled times for lane closures are Sunday thru Thursday, 8 p.m. thru 5 a.m. Except for this beginning week, which will be Tuesday thru Thursday.



