Lemon-Thyme Chicken & Dumplings

Ingredients:
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup ap flour
3 carrots, peeled & sliced
2 celery ribs, sliced
1/2 medium sweet onion, diced
8 cups chicken broth
2 to 3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
3 cups cooked, shredded chicken. (If you're short on time, pick up a rotisserie chicken for the 3 cups needed to prepare the recipe)
1/4 tsp poultry seasoning
3 sprigs fresh thyme
Buttermilk Cornbread Dumplings
Fresh thyme leaves & freshly ground pepper
1/2 cup packed fresh spinach leaves
Directions:
Melt the butter in a Dutch oven over Medium heat. Stir in the flour until smooth.
Add the carrots, the celery & the onion. Cook 6 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in the broth, the lemon juice, the chicken, the poultry seasoning & the thyme.
Bring to a boil over Medium-High heat. Reduce to Medium heat & simmer,
uncovered, 15 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.
Remove the thyme stems.
Prepare the Buttermilk Cornbread Dumplings.
Drop into the chicken mixture using a tablespoon-size cookie scoop.
the dumplings will double in size & cover the surface of the Dutch oven as they cook
Reduce the heat to Medium-Low & cover partially with the lid.
Cook 10 minutes or until the dumplings are cooked through.
Sprinkle the surface with additional thyme leaves & freshly ground pepper.
Portion the spinach leaves between 6 bowls.
Ladle the chicken & dumpling mixture over the top.
Let stand a few minutes until the spinach wilts.
Buttermilk Cornbread Dumplings
makes 13 dumplings
3/4 cup self-rising cornmeal mix
1/4 cup ap flour
1/2 cup whole buttermilk
1 egg
(Stir together all of the ingredients. Use as directed.)
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.