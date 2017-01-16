Lemon-Thyme Chicken & Dumplings

Ingredients:

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup ap flour

3 carrots, peeled & sliced

2 celery ribs, sliced

1/2 medium sweet onion, diced

8 cups chicken broth

2 to 3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

3 cups cooked, shredded chicken. (If you're short on time, pick up a rotisserie chicken for the 3 cups needed to prepare the recipe)

1/4 tsp poultry seasoning

3 sprigs fresh thyme

Buttermilk Cornbread Dumplings

Fresh thyme leaves & freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup packed fresh spinach leaves

Directions:

Melt the butter in a Dutch oven over Medium heat. Stir in the flour until smooth.

Add the carrots, the celery & the onion. Cook 6 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Stir in the broth, the lemon juice, the chicken, the poultry seasoning & the thyme.

Bring to a boil over Medium-High heat. Reduce to Medium heat & simmer,

uncovered, 15 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.

Remove the thyme stems.

Prepare the Buttermilk Cornbread Dumplings.

Drop into the chicken mixture using a tablespoon-size cookie scoop.

the dumplings will double in size & cover the surface of the Dutch oven as they cook

Reduce the heat to Medium-Low & cover partially with the lid.

Cook 10 minutes or until the dumplings are cooked through.

Sprinkle the surface with additional thyme leaves & freshly ground pepper.

Portion the spinach leaves between 6 bowls.

Ladle the chicken & dumpling mixture over the top.

Let stand a few minutes until the spinach wilts.

Buttermilk Cornbread Dumplings

makes 13 dumplings

3/4 cup self-rising cornmeal mix

1/4 cup ap flour

1/2 cup whole buttermilk

1 egg

(Stir together all of the ingredients. Use as directed.)

