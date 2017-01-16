Mickey: A wet weather pattern ahead

Today expect mostly cloudy skies with high in the low to mid-70s and south winds around 10 mph

A CLOUDY AND SOGGY SETUP: An active southwest flow pattern will bring multiple rounds of wet weather to state beginning on Tuesday. It won’t rain all of the time, but waves of showers and storms will be crossing the region through the end of the week. The first increasing chance of showers arrives on Tuesday as a front stalls over the state. A few thunderstorms may pop-up in the afternoon on Tuesday and these cells should remain below severe levels. It’s going to remain damp and overcast through Wednesday morning, with a few lingering showers possible. Forecast data suggests we could catch a break in the steadier or more organized rain late Wednesday through early Thursday. I’m still expecting overcast and damp conditions, with a few isolated showers. Then be on the lookout for another surge of showers and possibly a few storms beginning late Thursday and continuing into the day on Friday.

Forecast rain amounts by late week don’t look too impressive however we could easily see an inch of rain in most areas by late Friday. This would certainly help with the lingering drought conditions.

THE WEEKEND: The pattern won’t change much by the time we reach the weekend. I’m expecting another surge in rain and thunderstorms that could impact Saturday night through Sunday. I do think the environment may become a bit more favorable for a strong storm or two, especially south of I-20. So we will need to keep a close eye on the storm environment for the weekend.

