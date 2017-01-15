Lynch leans on hope, optimism in final speech as Attorney General

Inside Birmingham's historic 16th Street Baptist Church, history unfolded once again Sunday.

“I never thought in my life that I would see an African American president and an African American attorney general so this really fed my soul today,” Russell Lee said.

United State Attorney General Loretta Lynch stepped inside the pulpit where she delivered her final public speech as AG at 16th Street Baptist Church’s Martin Luther King commemorate Service.

Full house inside 16th Street Baptist Church where @LorettaLynch is set to deliver her final speech as US Attorney General. @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/PzAUvqLN3f — Jamiese Price (@ThePriceReport) January 15, 2017

“What shall become of his dream? We have to pick it up and carry it forward. We have to work and we will,” Lynch said.

Work, she acknowledged, won’t be easy during a tense time in the country. Even so, it’s work some vowed to get done.

“Attorney Lynch asked us to do the work, which I think is particularly important today. She acknowledged that there are a lot of anxieties and tension that are going today for some people. So I think it’s more important than ever that we are committed to the vision of the dream,” said Dana Sweeney.

Happening Now: US Attorney Joyce Vance introduces US AG @LorettaLynch inside 16th Street Baptist Church's #MLK Program. @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/DfbmvCd9NV — Jamiese Price (@ThePriceReport) January 15, 2017

“We need to continue spreading love, keep continuing progressing and be accepting of all people, no matter their background, who they serve or who they worship,” Russell Alexander II said. “Spread love always.”

And while some in this country have concerns about the shift in leadership in this country, Lynch reminded people Sunday of hope.

“There’s no doubt that we face real difficult obstacles with our ongoing quest for a more just and united future. But if there’s one lesson we can draw, that we must draw from the life, legacy, of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is that adversity is not a call for despair, but a call to action,” Lynch stressed to the crowd.

And that call to action left some with the desire to do even more during what they call tense time in this country.

“I think continuing to make sure that our rights as voters and citizens are continuing and we are paying attention to what’s going on locally and nationally. Not just sitting back but to be a part of the change and being a part of speaking out against those injustices,” Carol Reedus said.

"The DOJ has convicted more hate crimes than in any other time in the country’s history" @LorettaLynch pic.twitter.com/9D4VQey9qd — ReshadHudsonWBRC (@ReshadWBRC) January 15, 2017

“She said there’s yet work to be done and regardless of who’s in office and who replaces her there’s much more work,” Reginald Greene added.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.