Bill Battle retiring as Alabama's AD, accepting new role with university

Deionte Thompson, a redshirt-freshman defensive back for the University of Alabama, is wanted for aggravated assault, according to ESPN . Bama coach Nick Saban released a statement about the matter on Friday.

Deionte Thompson, a redshirt-freshman defensive back for the University of Alabama, is wanted for aggravated assault, according to ESPN . Bama coach Nick Saban released a statement about the matter on Friday.

Using its third-highest score of the season, a 197.600, in the NCAA Championships Semifinal II, the Alabama gymnastics team advanced to its NCAA-best 23rd Super Six Team Final Friday night in St. Louis. In the 25-year history of the Super Six format, Alabama’s 23 berths is more than any other program.

Using its third-highest score of the season, a 197.600, in the NCAA Championships Semifinal II, the Alabama gymnastics team advanced to its NCAA-best 23rd Super Six Team Final Friday night in St. Louis. In the 25-year history of the Super Six format, Alabama’s 23 berths is more than any other program.

Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson announced Monday that freshman forward Braxton Key will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. Key will not hire an agent preserving his amateur status and will have until May 24 to decide if he will remain in the draft or return to the Crimson Tide for the 2017-2018 season. Key was named an SEC All-Freshman team member last season after leading the Tide in scoring and minutes per game. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson announced Monday that freshman forward Braxton Key will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. Key will not hire an agent preserving his amateur status and will have until May 24 to decide if he will remain in the draft or return to the Crimson Tide for the 2017-2018 season. Key was named an SEC All-Freshman team member last season after leading the Tide in scoring and minutes per game. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Bill Battle announced Sunday night that he is retiring as Alabama's Director of Athletics.

“It's been a distinct privilege and honor serving as Director of Athletics these last four years," Battle said in a university-issued press release. "When I took over this role my wife, Mary, and I made a commitment to serving four years and I am pleased to have been able to do just that."

Battle took over for the late Mal Moore in March 2013.

"There are so many people in the department who do a great job every day to make the Crimson Tide successful. I am deeply grateful to each and every one of them for their extraordinary efforts and loyalty to the University. Being able to lead this department has been an honor and a privilege for which I am most grateful,” he continued in the release.

Battle will take on a new role as a Special Assistant to President Stuart R. Bell.

"Bill has done a tremendous job as Director of Athletics, and has accomplished so much during his career,” Bell said in a press release.“His business expertise, coupled with his coaching experience and his strong understanding of the role an athletic department has in the daily fabric of a university, has allowed us to achieve the great successes we have enjoyed during his tenure. We are blessed to have the continued benefit of his counsel.”

Battle will remain the leader of the athletics department until a successor transitions into the role, according to Bell. Tuscon.com is reporting Arizona athletic director Greg Byrne is expected to be named to the same role at Alabama as soon as Monday.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.