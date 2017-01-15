Library lecture discusses being Muslim in America

Mahad Amjad is a junior at UAB and president of the Muslim Student Association. He was born in Pakistan and grew up outside of Huntsville. As a child, he says he was scared to publicly embrace his religion.

“When I was growing up, I was afraid to be singled out,” explained Amjad. “But being Muslim now, it means I can have a say in what Islam means to people.”

And that’s why Amjad spoke about Islam, along with three other young adults at Birmingham Public Library’s 14th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Lecture.

“With this program we have looked at civil rights as well as human rights,” explained Jim Bagget, historian for the library, in a statement. “That lead us this year to look at an issue important to this area and around the world – Islamophobia.”

The library partnered with the Birmingham Islamic Society on the lecture.

“It’s one of those opportunities you don’t get often,” said panelist Safa Barra. “It’s better for me to come out and talk on my own behalf that to expect someone to say something on my behalf when I don’t what they might actually believe.”

Barra is a high school junior and says she wants people to know she is a typical 16-year-old girl. “I try to get out of going to school in the morning, try to pretend that I don’t have homework so I can go out instead.”

The lecture was a conversation between panelists and attendees. One woman asked what the panelists were most tired of people saying about their faith. The answers: that Islam is radical; Muslims are terrorists; assumptions that Muslim people are oppressed; and assumptions that because they don’t have “a problem with America,” then they must not be practicing Muslims.

Ali El-husari, a student at UAB, also hoped to dispel notions what a Muslim person looks like. He says his mother is Chinese from Korea and his father Palestian from Kuwait. He was born and raised in Alabama. “Personally what I want to tell people mostly is that I don’t look Muslim,” El-husari said. “People who see me they associate me with Asian, and they don’t think Muslim.”

