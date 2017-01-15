Wes: A cloudy, soggy week ahead; a few storms possible

Our stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures will continue for several more days. Temperatures will be cooling into the low to mid-60s by 7 p.m. and I do expect dry weather for this evening. We will have more fog development later tonight as low temperatures tumble into the 50s. A stronger southerly flow will become established on MLK Day and this could fuel a few scattered showers during the afternoon. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy and breezy day, with highs in the 70s.

A CLOUDY AND SOGGY SETUP: An active southwest flow pattern will bring multiple rounds of wet weather to state beginning on Tuesday. It won’t rain all of the time but waves of showers and storms will be crossing the region through the end of the week. The first increasing chance of showers arrives on Tuesday as a front stalls over the region. A few thunderstorms may pop-up in the afternoon on Tuesday and these cells should remain below severe levels. It’s going to remain damp and overcast through Wednesday morning, with a few lingering showers possible. Forecast data suggests we could catch a break in the steadier or more organized rain late Wednesday through early Thursday; I’m still expecting overcast and damp conditions, with a few isolated showers. Then be on the lookout for another surge of showers and possibly a few storms beginning late Thursday and continuing into the day on Friday. Overall rain amounts by this time don’t look super impressive however, we could easily see an inch of rain in most areas by late Friday. This would certainly help with the lingering drought conditions. I can’t rule out a strong storm, especially south, although most storms are expected to remain below severe levels.

THE WEEKEND: The pattern won’t change much by the time we reach the weekend. I’m expecting another surge in rain and thunderstorms that could impact Saturday night through Sunday. I do think the environment may become a bit more favorable for a strong storm or two, especially south of I-20. So we will need to keep a close on the storm environment for the weekend. I’ll have a First Alert Update beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC and you can also catch my update on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

