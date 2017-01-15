Whitson Bridge destroyed by fire in Tuscaloosa Co.

The roadway is closed until further notice. (Source: WBRC video)

Samantha Fire Department says the Whitson Bridge on Old Jasper Road has been destroyed by a fire.

Crews responded to the scene around midnight Saturday.

The bridge is made of wood and was rebuilt 25 years ago when when a large truck damaged it.

"It's kind of like losing part of the community when you lose a piece of something like that," Samantha Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gary Honeycutt said.

The Samantha Fire Chief says have received reports that teenagers started a bonfire near the bridge.

"Someone threw a Christmas tree in it and that's what got it going and it went from there," Honeycutt said.

Creosote is a preservative used usually for wooden bridges. Honeycutt says creosote is very flammable, which is why Whitson Bridge burned as quickly as it did.

"We tried to put it out on the south end and had it almost out," Honeycutt said. "It all ended out falling in the river and the county road crew got it out.

Officials have asked residents to use Gorgas and Willingham roads as alternate routes. The roadway will be closed until further notice, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

The county commission now has the task of determining how to replace the bridge.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.