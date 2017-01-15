Hueytown police chief thanks community for helping solve homicide case

Birmingham Fire crews extinguished an apartment fire in the 7000 block of Sunrise Place on Tuesday.More >>
Birmingham police stopped a burglary in progress at 80th Place South on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Three people are under arrest in connection with several robberies in Birmingham. David Palmer Jr., Thomas Strother, and Felicia Cotton were charged with first-degree robbery in connection with an incident involving a delivery driver who worked for Frito Lay.More >>
You can expect lots of sunshine Tuesday, with highs in the middle 80s.More >>
Sipping coffee from Red Cat on the sidewalk at Pepper Place, Alabama Secretary of Commerce, Greg Canfield was candid about Governor Kay Ivey’s first conversation with him after she took office.More >>
