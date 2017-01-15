Hueytown police chief thanks community for helping solve homicide case

Hueytown Police Chief Chuck Hagler is thanking the community for stepping up to help them solve a homicide last month.

The chief says 17-year-old Colt Coggins was shot and killed on Carver Avenue.

"I was really proud that this community took the stance and said this is not going to be the kind of place where people are killed in the street and people not say anything," said Hagler.

This community said a lot. Instead of keeping quiet, they spoke out to police after a teen was gunned down in their neighborhood.

"When we got here the victim and the shooters were both gone. We didn't have a whole lot of information, not a lot of physical evidence. The neighborhood came out and told us what they saw. What they heard. They gave us vehicle description. They gave us a suspect descriptions. They helped us out and gave us a start to have a successful homicide investigation," Hagler said.

Police arrested 21-year-old Deion DeWayne Jones and charged him with two counts of capital murder in Coggins' death. One count of capital murder is for a shooting during a robbery and the other count is for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

To show appreciation for the role the community played in getting this case closed, the police department held a community day for neighbors.

"I felt like this was a way to say thank you to them. It's very difficult to solve crimes without the help of the community," said Hagler.

It's something Hagler says the department does from time to time, but today's event goes a long way in continuing police and community relations in Hueytown.

"We're not that long of a drive from communities where people get killed in the street and nobody does anything. This reinforces that and helps build bonds and bridges with this neighborhood," Hagler continued.

Jones is expected back in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

