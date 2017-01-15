Fred: Another warm day ahead

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather in Central Alabama through Sunday night. Southerly winds will again aid temperatures in rising into the mid to upper 70s areawide. Some increase in clouds Sunday may be the only factor which keeps temperatures from reaching 80. An isolated shower could develop during the heat of the day, but this will likely only be possible in the areas of higher terrain. Chances remain low and highest in areas to the northeast. After sunset, temperatures drop into the 50s with patchy fog possible. If winds increase overnight this will effectively limit fog potential Sunday night.

The southerly winds will increase Monday ahead of an area of low pressure moving out of The Plains. With the added moisture there could be a few more showers Monday, but these will be limited. A chance for showers will continue overnight in the far northwest as the low pressure system moves east ahead of a front. Monday night lows will be around 60 in West Alabama with 50s in East Alabama. Tuesday, the surface low and cold front will bring a better chance of showers, especially Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night mainly across the north.

