Birmingham firefighters respond to house fire, believed to be result of arson

Three people are under arrest in connection with several robberies in Birmingham. David Palmer Jr., Thomas Strother, and Felicia Cotton were charged with first-degree robbery in connection with an incident involving a delivery driver who worked for Frito Lay.More >>
You can expect lots of sunshine Tuesday, with highs in the middle 80s.More >>
Sipping coffee from Red Cat on the sidewalk at Pepper Place, Alabama Secretary of Commerce, Greg Canfield was candid about Governor Kay Ivey’s first conversation with him after she took office.More >>
Authorities in Blount County arrested a bank robbery suspect early Tuesday morning.More >>
Voters in Tuscaloosa will go to the polls Tuesday for a runoff election in three Tuscaloosa City Board of Education seats. This is a runoff from the March 7 municipal election. The runoff is in Board of Education Districts One, Two and Five.More >>