Birmingham firefighters respond to house fire, believed to be result of arson

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Prince Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

The home was vacant, but authorities believe it was the result of arson.

This is the second home on the street that suspiciously caught fire Sunday morning.

"We have asked all of the residents to keep working with us. Let us know about suspicious persons. Call early at the first sign of a suspicious person or vehicle or person on the street. That we can start investigating it right away," said Raymond Williams with Birmingham Fire.

No arrests have been made so far.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.