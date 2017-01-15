Fred: Patchy fog Sunday morning

After record breaking or near record breaking daytime highs Saturday, there may be more areas of fog where cloud cover is the thinnest. Meanwhile, a surface cold front lies across Tennessee and north Mississippi Sunday morning which could set off a few very isolated showers and slightly cooler afternoon temperatures than yesterday, but still well above seasonal normal and there may be some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. Later Sunday afternoon the front should stall and actually move back north which could allow temperatures to warm even more than expected. By Monday there could be a few more showers in response to an approaching system, but forecast highs will again approach a few record levels.

The cold front will approach the Mississippi River by Monday night and may produce a few thunderstorms, but most will be confined to the west. The threat for showers and storms will continue into Tuesday, but instability is still limited so rain may be a little later in arriving, likely holding off until the afternoon. Showers will continue Tuesday night but the chance for thunderstorms is still low. Even with the approach of this front, daytime high temperatures will still be well above normal Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 through the week.

