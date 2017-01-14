Hundreds rally to oppose Sen. Sessions' Attorney General nomination

Hundreds turned out with posters and megaphones to oppose Senator Jeff Sessions' confirmation as U.S. Attorney General.

They called it a unity rally, organized by numerous public interest groups including The Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama, Black Lives Matter, Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice, among others.

Speakers included immigrants, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community. They joined each other in Birmingham Saturday with one message: that Senator Jeff Session does not represent them.

"I am specifically concerned about immigration," said Roshell Aguilar, an undocumented person and recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival.

At 3 years old, Aguilar came to the states from Mexico with her parents. Under DACA, she is protected from deportation and can get a work permit for 2 years.

"But with Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions coming into office, that could definitely be taken away at a moment's notice," Aguilar said. “Jeff Sessions has always stood against benefits for the immigrant community and these politics have isolated Alabama. Now we are in danger of the whole country becoming like Alabama,” she explained.

A demonstration by @ALimmigrant against confirmation of @jeffsessions as US Attorney General. pic.twitter.com/jKcfyYGS0Z — Lydia S. Hu ??? (@LydiaHuWBRC) January 14, 2017

"My hope for today is to show my Hispanic family that you're not in this by yourself," added Cara McClure with Birmingham’s chapter of Black Lives Matter.

Tori Wolfe-Sisson, a field organizer for the Human Rights Campaign, spoke at the rally. She says many of the issues affecting immigrant communities and people of color also affect the LGBTQ community.

Aguilar, a senior in high school, says she can't imagine going back to Mexico.

“There's nothing there for me. There's nothing for me to go back home to. That is not my home, my home is with my parents." Aguilar explained.

And, she says, she wants Sen. Sessions and President-elect Trump to know home is right here in Alabama.

Confirmation hearings for Senator Sessions appointment as Attorney General were held this week before the Senate Judiciary Committee.?

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.