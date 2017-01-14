First Alert for areas of dense fog; rainy/ stormy pattern returns next week

FIRST ALERT FOR DENSE FOG: As temperatures tumble into the 50s tonight, we expect more areas of dense fog to materialize, especially in areas to the north. Visibility levels may drop below a quarter of a mile in some locations. So give yourself some extra drive time and plan on using the low beams during the early morning. The fog will give way to a partly to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow, with another nice warm-up into the 70s.

MLK DAY: The chance for showers will increase on Monday as a stronger southerly flow returns to the area. At this point, I wouldn’t cancel any big plans during the day, as I’m mainly expecting hit or miss and widely scattered showers. These showers should be brief and pass over rather quickly. We could see some more organized shower activity reach western areas Monday night.

RAIN CHANCES INCREASE TUESDAY: The chance for wet weather will be on the increase Tuesday as a front stalls across the state. This will be a focal point for waves of rain that will impact our area on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. In fact, there are early indications that the threat of rain and storms will linger into next weekend. I like what I’m seeing with respect to the weather recipe for the middle of next week. Instability looks very limited, so if we do have a thunderstorm on Tuesday or Wednesday, I don’t expect anything severe. We will need to keep a close eye on the storm environment for the end of the week.

