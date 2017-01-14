Judge appoints Danny Carr as JeffCo's interim DA

Judge Joseph Boohaker signed an order Saturday morning suspending Charles Todd Henderson as the Jefferson County District Attorney and appointing Danny Carr as the interim DA.

Carr takes office effective Monday at 12 a.m. Brandon Falls is the DA until then.

Carr, a graduate of Miles Law School and Alabama State University, took the oath at the court this morning with Boohaker. Carr is a 15-year veteran of the DA’s office. He was slated to become Henderson’s Chief Deputy DA.

“It happened so fast,” said Carr. “One day, you’re sitting in the office as an assistant DA and the next, you’re the DA,” he said.

Carr says he’s excited but still processing the developments. He says he’ll focus on keeping the office running and cases moving.

Secretary of State John Merrill will commission Carr Tuesday morning in Montgomery.

Boohaker says Carr will serve as interim DA while the Attorney General’s office prosecutes the felony perjury case against Henderson.

Boohaker explained that if Henderson is found innocent, then he will take office. If he’s convicted, then Governor Bentley will appoint a new district attorney for Jefferson County.

Boohaker hopes the case will be resolved within the year, hopefully in about seven to nine months.

He also expects all of the Jefferson County criminal judges to recuse themselves from Henderson’s criminal case, so Boohaker expects to petition the state Supreme Court for a special assignment.

Henderson was not present Saturday morning when the orders were signed. The signed order will be available Tuesday morning, but an unsigned version shared by Boohaker’s office directs, “Charles Todd Henderson is hereby suspended from the Office of the District Attorney of Jefferson County, Alabama, an office to which he was duly elected by the vote of the people on November 8, 2016.”

It goes on to state, “Danny Darnell Carr is hereby appointed District Attorney pro tem commencing 12:00 a.m. January 16, 2017 and shall serve in that capacity, exercising the full powers, duties and authority of the Office of District Attorney of Jefferson County, Alabama.”

