Wes: Enjoy the weekend because next week looks soggy

WHAT WE ARE TRACKING: The big weather headline this weekend continues to be unseasonably warm air over Alabama. We won’t reach the record levels today however temperatures are running nearly 25 degrees above average! The extreme cold has shifted well north and this is producing a crippling ice storm over states like Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri. The icy weather threat will remain well north while we shift our attention to a rainy and stormy weather setup for next week.

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: The sky will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the rest of the day and this evening. I can’t rule out a sprinkle or two over northern locations. We will have more fog development as winds settle tonight. The fog could be locally dense so plan on reduced visibilities through 8AM Sunday morning; lows will be in the 50s.

TOMORROW/MLK DAY: Morning fog and low clouds will give way to another partly cloudy sky tomorrow. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm, with highs in the middle-to-upper 70s. We will see a few changes on Monday as a stronger southerly flow develops. I’m expecting more clouds and the possibility of scattered showers. Temperatures will remain pleasantly warm and rain chances will be limited, so I certainly wouldn’t cancel any big plans at this point. If a shower pops up, it should pass over rather quickly.

RAIN CHANCES INCREASE TUESDAY: The chance for wet weather will be on the increase Tuesday as a front stalls across the state. This will be a focal point for waves of rain that will impact our area on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. In fact, there are early indications that the threat of rain and storms will linger into next weekend. I like what I’m seeing with respect to the weather recipe for the middle of next week. Instability looks very limited, so if we do have a thunderstorm on Tuesday or Wednesday, I don’t expect anything severe. We will need to keep a close eye on the end of the week for the possibility of higher instability levels. Be sure to check in with me at 9 p.m. for a First Alert Update on the long range forecast. I will also have more specifics on when and where to expect the rain next week. You can also watch our LIVE Stream on WBRC First Alert Weather App.

