UA police respond to sexual assault report

Police at the University of Alabama responded to a sexual assault report Saturday morning.

Investigators described the victim as an 18-year-old UA student. She told police that she was heavily intoxicated when she, her friends and some male subjects returned to her apartment after a party.

While she attempted to sleep on the couch, she said one of the males lying on the floor began giving her a foot massage. She said the suspect then forced himself on her.

Police questioned the suspect and he denied having intercourse with the victim.

Investigators have not released the suspect’s identity but described him as a 20-year-old who is not a student at Alabama.

The case is pending further investigation.

