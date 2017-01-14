Teen charged with rape of fellow UA student

A 19-year-old University of Alabama student is facing a first-degree rape charge after being arrested Saturday morning.

Tuscaloosa police identified the suspect as Luke Thomas DuBose.

Police responded to the 500 block of Frank Thomas Avenue at 2:50 a.m. The victim, also a 19-year-old UA student, told police she returned home from the bars around 12:30 a.m., went to bed and woke up with the suspect in her bed making advances towards her.

Police say the victim thought it was a friend that she had recently had sexual relations with and told him to stop repeatedly. The victim told police she yelled and pushed the suspect away when she realized it was another acquaintance of hers.

The victim’s roommate called 911 and the suspect fled the scene.

Police took him into custody when he returned to the scene while officers were there. Police questioned other witnesses at the scene before charging him.

