Laundry tips

ORLANDO. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Laundry day comes up every week or so for most of us. Here’s some tips to make it a lot easier and to keep your clothes looking brand new.

Is your favorite red shirt fading fast? Add a teaspoon of black pepper to your next load of colors and set the water temperature to cold. The roughness from the pepper exfoliates the leftover soap that causes fading.

To get rid of those sweat stains, fill a glass halfway with lemon juice and the other half with water. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle and shake it up. Spray the stained area until soaked and rub the lemon juice into the fabric. You can add a dash of table salt to make it easier to scrub.

Spill your morning coffee? Dab the stain with white vinegar before washing. Or did your makeup make it onto your shirt? Put some dish soap on it and wash on hot. Also, that red wine stain can be erased with club soda and salt.

Cover the stain with the combo and let it sit overnight.

Experts say to keep your towels fresher longer, avoid fabric softeners and keep them away from skin-care products or anything with benzoyl peroxide or alpha hydroxy acids, which are often found in exfoliators and pimple creams.

