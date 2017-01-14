BWWB works to repair water main break on Jefferson Ave.

The attorney for former ALEA Secretary Spencer Collier asked a judge Monday to force former Governor Robert Bentley to testify under oath. Collier contends in a lawsuit filed about one year ago that he was wrongly terminated as ALEA Secretary.More >>
Increased monitoring is underway in north Shelby County following two confirmed cases of rabies.More >>
Social media is changing the way police find out about crimes and track down suspects. Facebook says it works with law enforcement on a case-by-case basis to help solve crimes. Local law enforcement is now using it more than ever.More >>
Tuscaloosa police are looking for a suspect in connection to several recent robberies.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley moved out of the Governor’s Mansion over the weekend. On Monday, Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler began 'checking the silverware'.More >>
