BWWB works to repair water main break on Jefferson Ave.

The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) announced a water main break on Jefferson Ave. on Saturday around 11:30 a.m.

Officials are working to repair the break. They ask customers to remain patient during the time water is shut off.

BWWB says the water main break spans from 24th St. SW to 18th Place SW Hayden. At least six hydrants will be affected.

Repairs should be completed within 8 hours, according to officials.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.