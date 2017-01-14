Temporary I-59 SB ramp closure at exit 123 to Arkadelphia Road on Saturday morning

State troopers say a temporary exit ramp closure will be in effect Saturday morning beginning at 10:45 a.m.
Exit 123 to Arkadelphia Road will be closed for approximately one hour due to construction.
Motorists can exit at Bush Boulevard and take a detour to Arkadelphia Road.
Troopers say the ramp is scheduled to reopen around 11:45 a.m.
