Man, woman escape house fire in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

A man and woman escaped a house fire in Trussville early Saturday morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. on South Chalkville Road near Watterson Parkway.

The home is a total loss. The American Red Cross has been on the scene assisting the family.

South Chalkville Road was closed for most of the morning. One lane reopened around 9 a.m. Officials expect both lanes to be open by noon.

Trussville firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

