Man, woman escape house fire in Trussville

A man and woman escaped a house fire in Trussville early Saturday morning.



The fire started around 4 a.m. on South Chalkville Road near Watterson Parkway.



The home is a total loss. The American Red Cross has been on the scene assisting the family.



South Chalkville Road was closed for most of the morning. One lane reopened around 9 a.m. Officials expect both lanes to be open by noon.

Trussville firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.