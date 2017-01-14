Fred: Unseasonably warm temps Saturday

The majority of the region will clear out and warm up into the mid to upper 70s with even a few areas near 80 degrees. The ridge of high pressure dominating our weather will remain for some time keeping rain chances mainly north of the area, although we cannot totally rule out an isolated heating shower, much as we might seek in the spring, but chances remain low. Clouds will build again in the north with the more humid air mass in place there. Saturday night will be much the same as current conditions with lows in the 50s, so we could once again see areas of fog in the north with patchy fog in the south.

The weather pattern persists through Sunday and Monday with a few isolated light showers possible during the hours of peak heating as temperatures continue to be unseasonably warm. The weather pattern then becomes more unsettled as showers and thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday and Thursday. As the front stalls Wednesday, a stronger storm or two may be possible, especially south of the front during the hours of peak daytime heating. A series of disturbances may move along the front Thursday and Friday and rain chances remain high through the end of the work week.

