Pedestrian killed was suspect in home invasion, shooting in JeffCo early Saturday morning

FIRST ALERT FOR SCATTERED STORMS: Plan on another summer-like afternoon, with highs in the 80s and scattered showers and thunderstorms.More >>
Rainbow City police say the Manager of Exchange Bank in Rainbow City died from accidental self-inflicted shooting.More >>
Midfield police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday outside Bargain Butcher.More >>
Moody police are investigating a deadly stabbing.More >>
The Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit and Tuscaloosa County sheriff's deputies are on the scene of an apparent homicide investigation.More >>
