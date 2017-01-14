Pedestrian killed was suspect in home invasion, shooting in JeffCo early Saturday morning

Authorities in Northport, including the FBI, located a suspect in the Thursday afternoon bank robbery.More >>
Authorities in Northport, including the FBI, located a suspect in the Thursday afternoon bank robbery.More >>
Tuscaloosa Police Department's Code Enforcement Division seized two illegal gambling machines on Monday morning.More >>
Tuscaloosa Police Department's Code Enforcement Division seized two illegal gambling machines on Monday morning.More >>
FIRST ALERT FOR SCATTERED STORMS: Plan on another summer-like afternoon, with highs in the 80s and scattered showers and thunderstorms.More >>
FIRST ALERT FOR SCATTERED STORMS: Plan on another summer-like afternoon, with highs in the 80s and scattered showers and thunderstorms.More >>
Rainbow City police say the Manager of Exchange Bank in Rainbow City died from accidental self-inflicted shooting.More >>
Rainbow City police say the Manager of Exchange Bank in Rainbow City died from accidental self-inflicted shooting.More >>
Midfield police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday outside Bargain Butcher.More >>
Midfield police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday outside Bargain Butcher.More >>