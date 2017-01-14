Pedestrian killed was suspect in home invasion, shooting in JeffCo early Saturday morning

In just two days, Karleigh Caves will turn 1. For her mother, Danetris, a little bandage now gives her one extra reason to be glad.More >>
Sporadic in nature showers and storms will continue to impact central Alabama this afternoon. Main threats include heavy downpours, low visibility, wet roads and lightning.
Birmingham police say several cars were hit by gunfire in the parking lot of Discount Meat Market on Jefferson Avenue.
No immediate charges are being filed in a domestic shooting that happened Monday morning in Tuscaloosa. Investigators say the man who fired the fatal shot is claiming self defense in a shooting where he shot and killed his own father.
Authorities in Northport, including the FBI, located a suspect in the Thursday afternoon bank robbery.
