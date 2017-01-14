Pedestrian killed was suspect in home invasion, shooting in JeffCo early Saturday morning

Police on the scene of pedestrian struck on I-59 NB. (Source: Erick H.)

State troopers say all northbound lanes of I-59 have reopened after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the pedestrian was a suspect in a home invasion and shooting in Jefferson County around 4 a.m. Saturday.

He has been identified as Jakeel Brown, 20, of Forestdale. Brown shot his 18-year-old girlfriend, who sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Police say Brown also fired shots at his girlfriends' parents. They weren't injured.

The sheriff's office says Brown left the scene, and a short time later wrecked his yellow Chevrolet Camaro on I-59 near Argo.

He then attempted to flee on foot and was struck and killed by a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck. The motorist was not injured.

