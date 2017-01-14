Fred: Dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday. Visibility may be one quarter mile or less through the morning. The limited visibility along and north of I-20 which will cause hazardous driving conditions in spots. If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Once the fog dissipates, clouds will prevail along with the well-above normal warm daytime high temperatures. A stalled front will likely move south later Saturday afternoon and evening which may be the focus for light showers later Saturday morning and into the afternoon with the best chance for rain in the northwest. There may also be isolated light showers over portions of the area during the day Sunday, but there could still be some sunshine through broken clouds in the afternoon afternoon.

More warm air will move over the region in advance of the next front bringing another chance for showers through the day Monday. Temperatures Monday will once again be well above normal with overnight lows in the 50s.

Tuesday morning, a cold front will move south and as the system moves east. Moisture will be abundant with strong southerly flow continuing across the

region. Light to moderate rain will enter our northwest counties Tuesday and then spread east through the afternoon and overnight. The cold front will then stall to our south. There is the possibility for severe weather with temperatures well above normal Tuesday. As dew points rise into the upper 50s, instability will increase, but with the later onset of the rain, this could a lower chance for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

A higher threat for severe storms Wednesday, although the threat is still relatively low. Another disturbance will move into the Southern Plains on Wednesday. As this system moves east, southerly winds will again bring moisture into the area.

Rain will spread north late Thursday and into Friday. The remainder of the extended forecast looks to be more active as a series of disturbances move through the area.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.