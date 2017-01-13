Fayette Animal Shelter re-opens, hires a new director

The Fayette county animal shelter officially re-opened its doors with a new shelter director.

This came after the former one quit following talk of euthanizing several dogs after Christmas Eve.

The new Fayette county animal shelter director just started two days ago, and since then has been training with a fresh set of volunteers.

The Fayette County Commission said their goal is to try to find the latest animals homes instead of euthanizing them if they can help it.

WBRC was there when the first kitten was adopted Friday since the shelter doors re-opened.

“I was really glad all the dogs found home before Christmas to go to so that wouldn't have to be a terrible reality they ended up with,” said Fayette Resident Audrea Moore.

Moore has lived in Fayette her whole life and said all the conversation revolving around the shelter and putting down dogs around Christmas Day left residents divided.

“This county was kind of split in half by the drama that happened between choosing to believe it or whether not to believe it and all that and none of us were in the meeting when that took place so there was no way for any of us to really know,” said Moore.

But that's behind them now and the Fayette County Commission believes they've recruited the right people to move the shelter in a more positive direction.

“We have a great team of people that have volunteered, that have come in there and helped us get this thing up and running. That includes veterinary and people that are all employed in the animal care business we call them our A team,” said Fayette County Commissioner Barry Corkerin

Phil Holliman the new county animal shelter director has started a new practice where individuals can go in a separate room and bond with an animal they are interested in.

“I do hope the county can move forward and grow back together and look at the bigger picture of being able to give the stray animals in this county a home,” said Moore.

The Fayette county commission said another new thing they are implementing at the shelter is having people show proof of county residency, in order to have an animal they don't want any more picked up.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.