Wes: There could be dense fog early Saturday, then plan on more near record warmth

We’ve had quite the turnaround in our weather! Last Friday night we were in a winter storm and tonight we’re in a mild and unseasonably warm setup. There are parts of the country dealing with some major icy weather. Currently ice storm warnings are in effect for states like Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri. The cold air will remain well north of our area for several more days and this will mean above-average temperatures throughout our MLK holiday weekend.

REST OF TONIGHT: We continue to track a few isolated showers across our area tonight but most locations remain dry. The bigger concern for the rest of tonight will be lowering visibility because of fog development. Patchy dense fog will be possible throughout the early morning hours, with lows in the 50s.

THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND: The good news is that the unseasonably warm weather will be continuing into our Saturday, Sunday, and MLK Day! So if you still need to take down some lights or do some yard work, this will be the perfect weekend! I don’t think we will set new record highs but temperatures will be running at-least 20 degrees above average, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. This warmer weather is being caused by a mild southerly flow pattern around high pressure to our east. We will have periods of sunshine, with clouds mixing in from time to time. Temperatures at night will cool into the 50s and we will continue to see early morning fog development.

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE STORMS NEXT WEEK: The weather setup will begin to change by late Tuesday as a low-pressure system swings a cold front in our direction. We do expect a line of rain and strong storms to develop west of our area by late Tuesday, out ahead of the approaching cold front. This rain and storm activity won’t reach our area until late Tuesday night or early Wednesday. That being said, there are some indications that we could see quite a bit of weakening as the rain and storms enter our area. As for the rest of next week, it looks like the front will stall, with another round of rain and thunderstorms by late Thursday. Be sure to check out the First Alert Weather App over the weekend, we will be posting plenty of fresh updates!

