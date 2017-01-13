Green Acres Middle climbs off AL's failing schools list

The sign outside Green Acres Middle echoes the message teachers have heard for the last year.

“We know the designation is failing but we're not a failing school. You’ve got to keep pushing,” Dr. Willie Goldsmith said.

He arrived four years ago with Green Acres known for athletic success but scoring among the lowest in academics.

“I told the teachers it won't happen overnight. But with hard work and following the process, it worked,” Goldsmith explained.

It worked with what he called a pinpoint focus on literacy. Students math and reading abilities are assessed at the start of the year.

Teachers use small group instruction where children split into groups according to learning styles.

A new emphasis was placed on parental involvement and year-round learning. The school has even earned a $1.4 million grant to expand technology.

Eighth-grader Noah Ogunmakin says students have been inspired to win in the classroom.

“We get to show we're not only strong in sports and activities but also academics,” he said.

Even so, the work is not over. Dr. Goldsmith says his staff is already working not only to stay off the list but to continue to improve

