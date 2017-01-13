Sheriff's Office: Registered sex offender at odds with Jefferson County neighbors is back in jail

The sign put up by a neighbor to warn others about Martin living in Robinwood. (Source: Ugochi Iloka/WBRC)

A registered sex offender is back in jail after a judge revoked his probation, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Raymond Kyle Martin was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Jan. 10. He is being held on no bond.

We are trying to learn more about what led to the judge's ruling.

Martin was convicted in 2013 for rape and sodomy of a 15-year-old girl and subsequently registered as a sex offender.

Neighbors in the Robinwood neighborhood of Jefferson County say they have been at odds with Martin since he moved in with his mother. One man said he was so uncomfortable with alleged threats made by Martin that he installed a large sign declaring that Martin lives in the neighborhood.

At Thanksgiving, deputies investigated a suspicious fire at Martin's home. Martin was not home at the time of the fire because he had been arrested on a harassment charge.

