Guns from as far away as California, Michigan traced to Alabama

A 2015 Firearms Tracing Report from the ATF shows nearly 5,800 firearms were recovered and traced to Alabama.

The report specifically looks at the number of guns recovered from all across the country that can be traced back here to Alabama.

More than three-quarters of the guns were recovered in our state and most of the others were recovered in our sister states.

But some came from as far west as California and as far north as Michigan.

And almost half took more than three years to trace back to the state.

Here's another interesting statistic: of those nearly 5,800 firearms recovered in the state, the majority were found in Montgomery and Huntsville.

"Guns are a commodity on the street. Used to be that we saw guns showing up in pawn shops. They are not showing up there anymore,” said Lt. Danny Reid of the Pleasant Grove Police Dept.

“They're being traded on the streets. They can either be traded for drugs or they're just being sold outright to those people who can't buy them," Reid said.

ATF does not track guns stolen from homes, vehicles or other places of business.

ATF encourages the public to keep the serial number and model of the firearm, including a photo of the gun in an area separate from where the gun is stored.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.