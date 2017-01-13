Fultondale zoning board member explains why Church of the Highlands denied zoning permit for land off Lowery Parkway

This is the parcel of land Church of the Highlands wants to build on. (Source: WBRC video)

Just behind the Ashley Furniture store off Lowery Parkway sits 609 acres of land on which the Church of the Highlands hopes to build a brand new campus.

“They knew when they purchased the property, they'd have to get a special exception and special exceptions are hard to get sometimes,” says Phillip Loden.

Loden is head of Fultondale's Zoning Board, which denied Church of the Highland's request in a vote of 4-1.

“I can't speak for the whole board but we just felt it wasn't the best use for that property,” he says.

The area in question sits just behind the city's Promenade Shopping center. Loden says three years ago, the city did a comprehensive zoning plan of that area, deeming it their central business district for things like restaurants and stores.

And that, he says, is what fits best here.

“One thing I want everyone to know: this was not the city of Fultondale trying to keep Church of the Highlands out of Fultondale. That's not the case at all,” Loden says. “We still want to work with Church of the Highlands and we have property I know of in Fultondale they can locate on if they'd be willing to.”

In a statement to WBRC, officials with Church of the Highlands said they respect the board's decision and will now have their trustees look into other options.

Fultondale Mayor Jim Lowery says he hopes the church will build in the region, especially in his city.

