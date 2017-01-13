Birmingham police searching for suspect accused of robbing 2 gas stations

Birmingham police released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a Shell gas station on Pinson Valley Parkway.

The robbery occurred on Jan. 6 around 7 p.m.

Birmingham police say the person in the video also robbed the Circle K on Pinson Valley at Lawson Road after midnight on Jan. 10.

If you recognize the man, please call Detective Brooks at 205-254-1753.

