Birmingham police searching for suspect accused of robbing 2 gas

Birmingham police searching for suspect accused of robbing 2 gas stations

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a Shell gas station on Pinson Valley Parkway.

The robbery occurred on Jan. 6 around 7 p.m.

Birmingham police say the person in the video also robbed the Circle K on Pinson Valley at Lawson Road after midnight on Jan. 10.

If you recognize the man, please call Detective Brooks at 205-254-1753.

